Handicapper - Thoroughbred

The Opportunity

This is an amazing opportunity in a highly specialised field that doesn’t come round very often, and is critical to our succession planning. We are looking for a passionate racing person who understands and loves the racing industry and is ready to progress their long-term career in racing administration.

Reporting to the Senior Racing Manager - Thoroughbred, your success will be underpinned by your understanding of Thoroughbred Handicapping and industry trends, as well as your ability to build effective relationships and negotiate desired outcomes to achieve Racing Queensland’s strategic objectives. Key duties include:

Undertaking the thoroughbred handicapping of races in accordance with prescribed policies;

Input into Black Type/Feature Race ratings process within RQ and the Australian Pattern Committee;

Assisting with the development of race programs;

Establishment and maintenance of relationships participants/key stakeholders relative to handicapping and programming matters; and

Providing assistance with racing operations functions including the maintenance of statistical databases and information management.

The Success Profile

Extensive knowledge of and experience in the thoroughbred racing code;

Experience in providing administrative support without supervision;

Ability to recommend improvements to the thoroughbred handicapping function provided by the team;

Ability to solve problems by applying known solutions and/or and interpreting relevant legislation, policies, procedures and standards;

Ability to communicate verbally and in writing with internal customers and industry participants;

Ability to obtain the cooperation of others to comply with thoroughbred handicapping rules;

Ability to write correspondence and reports;

Ability to perform work in accordance with the Racing Act 2002;

Ability to work autonomously and independently to meet team goals and standards;

Superior ability to deal with complexity and ambiguity, work under pressure, show resilience and make effective decisions and recommendations;

Superior written and verbal communication skills with impeccable attention to detail;

Handicapping experience with a PRA at mid/senior level is desirable; and

Experience in providing administrative support in a racing office is desirable.

This is a dynamic environment where your resilience and ability to think on your feet will be key factors to your success. With your results-driven attitude and forward-thinking style, you will build trust and credibility with all stakeholder groups through superior interpersonal skills.

This role affords the scope to realise the significant professional uplift of working for a tri-code Principal Racing Authority. We recruit values-aligned people into Racing Queensland who lead by example and thrive on delivering results in a high performance culture.

The Organisation: Racing Queensland

Racing Queensland (RQ) is a statutory body whose primary purpose is to promote, enhance and provide a platform to service the industry across three codes of racing: Thoroughbred, Greyhound and Harness.

RQ’s vision is to connect people through the thrill of racing, and its mission is to be Queensland’s number #1 sport.

Benefits and Perks

We have generous employee benefits such as EAP, an innovative reward and recognition program offering perks and discounts and best practice HR policies offering flexible working arrangements, paid parental leave, talent management and performance development. We also provide annual flu vaccinations, weekly fruit deliveries, corporate massages, and access to an on-site gym as we value your health and well-being.

RQ values inclusivity and promotes a workplace that actively seeks to welcome contributions from all people.

We recognise, respect and value First Nations people and cultures. We are progressing self-determination by recognising the rights and interests of First Nations people. We are investing in a culturally connected and agile organisation, with the skills and experience we need to support better outcomes for First Nations people. We are taking action in fundamental areas like employment and procurement, and by building strong and sustainable partnerships with First Nations organisations and communities. We are focused on working with First Nations people to improve service design and delivery, knowing that this will deliver better outcomes for all of Queensland.

We encourage people of all abilities, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, diverse cultures and backgrounds, LGBTIQ+ identities, and all age groups and genders to apply.

How to apply

To be considered for this exciting opportunity click ‘APPLY” now to submit your:

Covering letter outlining your experience; and

Current resume.

To view a position description please visit our website https://www.racingqueensland.com.au/careers-training/careers/current-vacancies

If you have any questions about the position, please email People and Performance: hr@racingqueensland.com.au

Applications close 5pm on July 27, 2022

Please note the following conditions apply: